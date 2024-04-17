Victim takes the stand in trial of man who left him paralyzed

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Day two in the trial of a 50-year-old man accused of shooting a man in Somerton and paralyzing him from the waist down.

The victim who was shot three times gave an emotional testimony in front of the grand jury, even crying at one point, as he recalled the moment he was shot on January 2.

The victim said after he was shot, he knew he would never be able to walk because he couldn’t feel his legs. He said doctors told him he has a 5% chance of walking again.

His fiancee also took the stand. Attorneys played the 911 call she made moments after the victim was shot for the grand jury.

Officers were dispatched to the home where Lee admitted to being the shooter.

One officer who took the stand stated that Lee said he was legally blind in his right eye and that he bought the gun for protection.

Lee also told officers to take care of his dogs and complied with all orders.

Sydney Lee’s trial is expected to run through next week.