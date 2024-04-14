Yuma family displaced after fire destroys home

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A Yuma family is asking for community support after a fire engulfed their mobile home in early April.

Rural Metro Fire and the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) responded to the fire on April 5 near May Avenue and the West Main Canal.

Juan Carlos Ortega and his wife Marcia were home when the fire started and they say lost everything except for the clothes on their back.

"I’ve got no money but I'm going to do my best to take care of this one step at a time. That's the only thing I can do," Ortega shared.

No injuries were reported.

The family has set up a GoFundMe where you can make a donation.