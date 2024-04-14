2024 Arizona Pride Tour stops in Yuma this weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A statewide drag show made a stop in Yuma Saturday night. The 2024 Arizona Pride Tour brought lots of smile to Yuma.

This year's tour started in Lake Havasu city, Arizona, and made several stops, including Yuma. The event took place at the Holiday Inn in the Yuma Palms area at 7:00pm.

The tour started back in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We were raising money for different charities, and then we kind of went in a different direction...We've been kind of going on sets but in a different capacity," said Miss Nature, Executive Director of Miss Nature LLC.

Pushback

But the tour wasn’t easy. Miss Nature says during the first year, the tour endured some bumps in the road.

"In Northern Arizona, we get more pushback. In Cottonwood, for instance, we had the Proud Boys who showed up. We had 80 police officers from five different cities who had to protect that event. But then, we've had shows like this where we don't have protesters, so it's a bit of a give and take everywhere we go." Miss Nature, Executive Director of Miss Nature LLC

This is the tour's first time visiting Yuma since 2020, performing at the American Legion.

"It was a small venue due to COVID size and restrictions, so it's our first time here under no COVID guidelines," Miss Nature shared."

"It was phenomenal"

Whenever the tour performs in towns across the states, Miss Nature picks a performer from the town itself. The performer in question: Inky Oshanns.

Following the performance, Oshanns shared what it was like performing on the tour saying, "It was phenomenal. I felt the love in the audience. It was killer."

Oshanns shares her background and aspirations.

"I've done a lot of dancing at Gila Ridge; that's where I started off. I've done about six shows there, and then, I've done two [shows] professionally on my path as a drag queen, but I'm just so excited to start performing more, and bringing more drag to Yuma for sure." Inky Oshanns, local drag artist

Branching out

Miss Nature talked about the significance of the tour.

"I think it's important because I know what it was like to be a little gay kid growing up in a small rural community. I grew up in [Florence, Arizona], where I had no resources. Luckily for me, I was able to go to other cities where I could give those resources." Miss Nature, Executive Director of Miss Nature LLC

This year's tour will conclude in Ajo, Arizona on April 26. However, Miss Nature says next year, the tour will branch out of Arizona, stopping in Blythe, California, with additional plans to venture out to New Mexico and other states.

If you want to purchase tickets to attend the final show in Ajo, click here.