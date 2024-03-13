Skip to Content
Local News

Pennies for Peggy fundraiser

KYMA
By
today at 5:22 PM
Published 5:40 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Locals are coming together to give back to a special Yuma community leader.

Peggy Collins is involved in many community activities, including Chairwoman of the Yuma Silver Spur Rodeo.

Now she needs our help.

Pennies for Peggy is a fundraiser to help Peggy as she gets ongoing cancer treatment.

All the proceeds will go towards Peggy's medical expenses.

"So they can donate anything, we'll have a raffle, they can donate items to raffled up, we have tickets for sale here at the bar, they are $20 a piece and will enter a raffle to win multiple prizes they can come and get them any day the bartender will have them all the time," said Mark McLaughlin, Sage and Sand Cocktail Lounge Owner.

The Pennies for Peggy fundraiser is on Saturday, March 23, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Sage and Sand Cocktail Lounge on 16th Street just east of Pacific Avenue.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Abraham Retana

Send your story ideas and more to Abraham at:
abraham.retana@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content