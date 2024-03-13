YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Locals are coming together to give back to a special Yuma community leader.

Peggy Collins is involved in many community activities, including Chairwoman of the Yuma Silver Spur Rodeo.

Now she needs our help.

Pennies for Peggy is a fundraiser to help Peggy as she gets ongoing cancer treatment.

All the proceeds will go towards Peggy's medical expenses.

"So they can donate anything, we'll have a raffle, they can donate items to raffled up, we have tickets for sale here at the bar, they are $20 a piece and will enter a raffle to win multiple prizes they can come and get them any day the bartender will have them all the time," said Mark McLaughlin, Sage and Sand Cocktail Lounge Owner.

The Pennies for Peggy fundraiser is on Saturday, March 23, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Sage and Sand Cocktail Lounge on 16th Street just east of Pacific Avenue.