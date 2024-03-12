YPD to be on impaired driving detail on St. Patrick’s Day

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) will be conducting an impaired driving detail this weekend.

In a press release, the detail will occur on Saturday, March 16 and Sunday, March 17, and additional officers will patrol the streets looking to stop and arrest drivers under the influence.

YPD recommends the following steps ahead of the St. Patrick's Day weekend:

Plan a safe way home before the festivities begin!

Before drinking, please designate a sober driver and leave your car keys at home.

If you’re impaired, use a taxi, Uber, or call a sober friend or family member.

If you happen to see an impaired driver on the road, don’t hesitate to call 911.

In addition, if you know someone who is about to drive while impaired, take their keys and help them make other arrangements to get to where they are going safely.

To learn more about the detail, read the press release below.