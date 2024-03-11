Yuma woman launches GoFundMe for kidney transplant

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A Yuma woman has launched a GoFundMe to help with expenses after learning she requires a kidney transplant.

According to the page, Luz Pulido De La Hoya has been battling a kidney disease for 4.5 years, "which resulted in stage 5 kidney failure."

Due to the the low kidney function, the page says she started dialysis at her home in March of 2020, and while this helped De La Hoya to continue to do things she enjoys, she endured some challenges; one of them is the "ability to work full-time or even at all."

While De La Hoya was able to continue working with some restrictions for two years, she suffered a setback in August of 2022, causing her to stop working two months later, according to the page.

However, the page mentions that there is a transplant to occur in the near future, and that De La Hoya will move to Tucson for two months, but this created a financial issue, which lead her to create the GoFundMe to help with lodging and everyday spending, with a goal of raising $10,000.

If you want to donate to the GoFundMe, click here.