Vida Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education held a restaurant takeover at Carnitas El Taste

KYMA
By
March 11, 2024
Published 7:42 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local non-profit and a Yuma restaurant teamed up Monday to help save local wildlife.

Vida Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center held a restaurant takeover at Carnitas El Taste.

Portions of the proceeds will go towards caring for injured, sick, and displaced wildlife.

The fundraiser today helped raise money for a much-needed X-ray machine.

"We get a lot of broken bones that come in, especially for birds. We get a lot of that that comes in. You can feel around to find out but an X-ray is a much better option," says Albert Ustaszewski, the President of Vida Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center.

Vida Wildlife urges you not to rescue and rehab downed wildlife, but to contact them instead.

For information or to donate, visit https://azvida.org/.

