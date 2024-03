YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Thousands of Yuma residents and visitors attended the 58th Annual Yuma Air Show at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma on Saturday.

The show included multiple aircraft demos, performances from the Marine Aircraft Wing Band and a Hot Streak Jet Truck.



Attendees were also able to see aircrafts up close and personal while interacting with static displays.

Gates opened at 9:00am Saturday with the show ending around 1:30pm.