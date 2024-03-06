City Council Legislative meeting

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Mayor Doug Nicholls and Yuma City Council members recently traveled to Phoenix for a legislative meeting.

The purpose of the trip is to represent Yuma County while discussing state bills and laws.

"This is where we go to the state legislature and we talk to legislators, department directors, the governor about what the priorities are for Yuma and not just the prioritize but what we think of the current legislation going through and being considered,” said Mayor Nicholls.

The council makes the trip to the state capitol at least once a year.