AZDPS provides update on weekend car crash

today at 11:07 AM
Published 12:21 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) has provided an update regarding the fiery car crash that resulted in the death of one person.

According to AZDPS, the victim in Sunday's crash has been identified as William Hatmaker, a 75-year-old man from Vancouver, Washington.

AZDPS says the crash occurred at around 11:00am when a 1969 Chevy Camaro was traveling northbound on US 95 when, for unknown reasons, the Camaro "crossed left of center and overcorrected back to the right, going off the shoulder of the roadway and rolling over."

AZDPS also says Hatmaker who was the sole occupant in the Camaro, flew out of the car and died on impact.

Dillon Fuhrman

