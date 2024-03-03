One person killed in late morning car crash

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Rural Metro Fire Department (RMFD) responded to a fiery car crash late Sunday morning.

According to RMFD, the crash occurred in the area of Highway 95 and Adair Park Road, at around 11:00am, when a 1969 Chevrolet Camaro was driving back from Midnight at the Oasis, and the Camaro rolled over.

RMFD also says the car caught on fire following the crash, and the driver died due to injuries resulting from the crash.

KYMA will keep you updated on this breaking news story.