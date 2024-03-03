Skip to Content
One person killed in late morning car crash

Rural Metro Fire Department
By
today at 11:54 AM
Published 1:46 PM

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Rural Metro Fire Department (RMFD) responded to a fiery car crash late Sunday morning.

According to RMFD, the crash occurred in the area of Highway 95 and Adair Park Road, at around 11:00am, when a 1969 Chevrolet Camaro was driving back from Midnight at the Oasis, and the Camaro rolled over.

RMFD also says the car caught on fire following the crash, and the driver died due to injuries resulting from the crash.

KYMA will keep you updated on this breaking news story.

