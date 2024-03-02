YCSO arrests two Yuma residents for drug possession

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Two Yuma residents were arrested on Thursday after the Yuma County Narotics Task Force (YCNTF) served a narcotics search warrant.

In a press release, the task force arrested Matthew Grady Collins, 34, and Brittany Lynn Jim, 28, on February 29 at around 7:00pm.

YCSO says with the help of their K-9 "Aisha," the search of the residence led to them finding approximately 1,244 multi-colored counterfeit M30 pills containing fentanyl "with an estimated street value of $3,723.00."

Other drugs they found were the following: 11.18 grams of powder with an estimated street value of $559.00, 6.05 grams of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $121.00, and one gram of black tar heroin with an estimated street value of $50.00.

Charges

In addition, YCSO says the the task force seized $564.00 in U.S. currency, a firearm, and multiple items of paraphernalia "indicative of street sales."

Following the seizue, YCSO says they arrested and booked Collins and Jim into the Yuma County Detention Center for the following charges:

Collins: Possession of a Narcotic for Sales, Two counts of Possession of a Narcotic, Possession of Dangerous Drugs for Sales, Possession of Dangerous Drugs, Possession of a Weapon in a Drug offense, Prohibited Possessor and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia numerous counts.

Jim: Possession of a Narcotic for Sales, Possession of a Narcotic and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

To learn more about the counterfeit pills, to which YCSO refers to as "skittles" or "rainbow" pills, and what you can do if you see any suspected drug activity, read the press release below.