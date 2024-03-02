Locals attend day two of Midnight at the Oasis

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Saturday marks day two of the annual Midnight at the Oasis, which started on Friday.

The second day of the annual event started at 9:00am at Desert Sun Stadium, with the gates opening at 8:00am.

The bands that will be playing at the event are the Sea Monks, Crown City Bombers, Gino & The Lone Gunmen, and more.

There will also be food and shop vendors for people to eat and buy items.

The second day of the event will end at 11:00pm, and the third and final day of Midnight at the Oasis will take place from 9:00am to noon on Sunday.