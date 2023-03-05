Skip to Content
Yuma County
today at 10:26 AM
Midnight at the Oasis concludes its weekend of fun

Dillon Fuhrman

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Sunday marks the third and final day of Midnight at the Oasis. Unlike Friday and Saturday, there were no bands performing at the event.

However, those who attend the event at Desert Sun Stadium will have a great time seeing classic and modern day cars.

Not only that, the entrants and sponsors of the event met to host a Sunday Awards Brunch at the Yuma Civic Center.

That and the event organizers will draw from a raffle to name the lucky winner of the 1966 Ford Mustang.

If you want to attend the 30th Annual Midnight at the Oasis, then the admission is a $1.00 per person. Plus, for people ages five and under will get in for free.

KYMA will have more information later today.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Vanessa Gongora

Vanessa Gongora joined the KYMA News 11 team in 2022.

You can contact her with story ideas at vanessa.gongora@kecytv.com

