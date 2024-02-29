Skip to Content
Local fundraiser to help Peggy fight against cancer

Event will be at Sage and Sand Cocktail Lounge on March 23 at 3 p.m.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Pennies for Peggy will be happening on Saturday, March 23 to help out Peggy who has been battling an incurable form of multiple myeloma for five years.

Peggy has always and continues to help others and now the community wants to help Peggy.

She had a stem cell transplant but it only lasted a little over a year and has not reached complete remission. The event poster mentioned Peggy would always be on some kind of chemo and different treatments.

She has been a true warrior in her fight against the disease.

Here are ways you can help:

  • Donate raffle items
  • Buy a raffle ticket
  • Attend the "Pennies for Peggy" event happening on March 23
  • Donate money

The event will be at the Sage and Sand Cocktail Lounge located at 2852 E. 16th Street in Yuma. It will begin at 3 p.m. and the raffle will happen at 5 p.m.

Faith Rodriquez

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at:
faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

