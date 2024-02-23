“Mascota Mania” is a party for your pets

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Grab your furry friends for a paw-some family event.

"Mascota Mania" takes place Saturday at Joe Orduño Park in San Luis. Enter your pup in the costume, trick, bark, or best breed contests.

The Humane Society of Yuma will also be in attendance providing low-cost vaccination services for your pets.

"All the dogs that are coming tomorrow, it's a party for pets! So we'll be having so many dogs coming to the Joe Orduño park here in San Luis, Arizona. The event starts at 9 a.m. And finishes at 1 p.m." said Claudia Montoya, the Cultural Center Coordinator at Joe Orduño Park.

The main event will be a performance by "Jump" the ultimate dog show.

For more information about the event visit https://sanluismascotamania.com/.