Local broker business wins award

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - RE/MAX Territory in Yuma recently claimed RE/Max’s Outstanding Brokerage of the Year Award.

The local businesses’ work ethic, integrity, and professionalism help guide them to the honor.

This is the first time RE/MAX Territory in Yuma has won the award under Steven Silva’s ownership.

“We are you know extremely honored to be bestowed with this awesome award you know it’s something that we really worked really hard for it was certainly a team effort,” said Silva.

According to Silva RE/MAX Territory also had the highest net gain in sales associates.

Meaning that they were able to recruit and retain more associates than any other RE/MAX office in the state of Arizona.