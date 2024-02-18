Yuma community participates in second and final day of mural painting project

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The second and final day of a mural painting project occurred early Sunday morning at the Yuma Fairgrounds.

The project started on Saturday and continued until noon Sunday as it was to renovate the Fine Arts building at the fairgrounds.

According to one of the participating artists, over 40 artists showed up, along with other community members who like to paint.

Two local artists share their reaction when they heard the fine arts building was being renovated.

"Finally. Spruce it up. There needs to be more color and, you know, it's gonna brighten everyone's day, and really, hopefully, start a domino effect and brighten up yuma, basically." Lia Littlewood, artist

"It's really good that we're able to bring, like, the desert botanicals into this building and represent the southwest with our beautiful, colorful artwork, and it's…It's a dream come true." Tania Bolin, artist

According to Bolin, desert botanicals are not only beautiful, but also resilient to extreme temperatures and drought. There will be a plaque displayed outside the building describing the mural's theme.