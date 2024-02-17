Locals paint a mural over the Fine Arts building at the Yuma Fairgrounds

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma community participated in a painting of a mural at the Yuma Fairgrounds' Fine Arts building Saturday morning.

According to Louise Pimlott, President of the Mountain Shadows Artist Association, this is to help renovate the building as they use it to showcase artwork for art shows.

The mural painting took place at the fairgrounds at 8:00am and ran until 4:00pm. Pimlott expresses her enthusiasm for the project.

"I am so excited for…Even on 32nd now, we can see the mural. I think it brightens up the Yuma [community], and it will draw people here, and I…I want to paint more of Yuma. When I see this, and how it's come together, and how so many people willing to participate in that…Yuma just brightens up, and the murals they've been painting around, it just made sense." Louise Pimlott, President of the Mountain ShadowS Artist Association

In addition to the mural, Pimlott says blinds for the windows will be replaced as well as the fairgrounds adding a sewage system near the building so there can be a portable sink, where people can wash their hands after they finish painting their artwork.

The assocation will hold the second and final round of painting on Sunday at the fairgrounds from 8:00am to 4:00pm, and KYMA will showcase the final product.