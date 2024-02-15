Suspect arrested after armed robbery

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A 23-year-old man was arrested after allegedly robbing a man of his wallet and car keys.

The Yuma Police Department (YPD) said officers responded to the armed robbery late Wednesday evening that happened in the area of South Arizona Avenue and East Robin Lane.

Yuma police said the victim, a 51-year-old man, was approached by two men and one brandished a handgun and demanded the victim's wallet and car keys.

The victim surrendered the items and the two suspects left with the vehicle.

About 45 minutes later, officers found the vehicle in the parking lot in the area of West 25th Street and Virginia Drive.

Yuma police said the officers saw a person who matched the suspect's description approach the vehicle.

Once the person saw the officers, he and another man ran away into one of the apartments and barricaded themselves.

Yuma police said a perimeter was established and announcements were made in the area.

Four people exited the residence, two remained and one of them matched the suspect's description.

Yuma police said around 6 a.m. on Thursday, the 23-year-old man was taken into custody and booked on multiple felony charges such as Armed Robbery, Theft of Vehicle, and Possession of Weapon by a Prohibited Possessor.

There were no reported injuries and the case is still under investigation.

If you or anyone has information on this case, contact YPD at 928-373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.