Local dance company participates in dance competition in Phoenix

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Competitive dancers of JAMS Dance Company competed at the Rainbow Dance Competition in Phoenix over the weekend.

Courtesy: Dancer's Workshop

In a press release, the dance company, representing Yuma, took home the following awards:

40 Double Platinum awards

23 Platinium awards

45 Overall High Point awards

11 Dancer of the Year awards

35 NYC Invitations

Eight Scholarship awards

Three Best Costume and Most Entertaining awards

Seven Special Awards

Courtesy: Dancer's Workshop

The dance company says they also received the "Studio Spirit" award, "which represents best sportsmanship and positive attitudes."

Courtesy: Dancer's Workshop

Their next competition will take place in March in Phoenix, and they will also have a show titled, "The Greatest Show," at Snider Auditorium on April 13. To purchase tickets to the show, click here or call the studio at (928) 314-3262.

Courtesy: Dancer's Workshop

To learn more about other awards the company won, read the press release below.