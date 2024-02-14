Skip to Content
Local dance company participates in dance competition in Phoenix

Dancer's Workshop
today at 12:13 PM
Published 12:50 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Competitive dancers of JAMS Dance Company competed at the Rainbow Dance Competition in Phoenix over the weekend.

Courtesy: Dancer's Workshop

In a press release, the dance company, representing Yuma, took home the following awards:

  • 40 Double Platinum awards
  • 23 Platinium awards
  • 45 Overall High Point awards
  • 11 Dancer of the Year awards
  • 35 NYC Invitations
  • Eight Scholarship awards
  • Three Best Costume and Most Entertaining awards
  • Seven Special Awards

Courtesy: Dancer's Workshop

The dance company says they also received the "Studio Spirit" award, "which represents best sportsmanship and positive attitudes."

Courtesy: Dancer's Workshop

Their next competition will take place in March in Phoenix, and they will also have a show titled, "The Greatest Show," at Snider Auditorium on April 13. To purchase tickets to the show, click here or call the studio at (928) 314-3262.

Courtesy: Dancer's Workshop

To learn more about other awards the company won, read the press release below.

JAMS-Press-ReleaseDownload

