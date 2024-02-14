Local dance company participates in dance competition in Phoenix
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Competitive dancers of JAMS Dance Company competed at the Rainbow Dance Competition in Phoenix over the weekend.
In a press release, the dance company, representing Yuma, took home the following awards:
- 40 Double Platinum awards
- 23 Platinium awards
- 45 Overall High Point awards
- 11 Dancer of the Year awards
- 35 NYC Invitations
- Eight Scholarship awards
- Three Best Costume and Most Entertaining awards
- Seven Special Awards
The dance company says they also received the "Studio Spirit" award, "which represents best sportsmanship and positive attitudes."
Their next competition will take place in March in Phoenix, and they will also have a show titled, "The Greatest Show," at Snider Auditorium on April 13. To purchase tickets to the show, click here or call the studio at (928) 314-3262.
To learn more about other awards the company won, read the press release below.