City of San Luis names new Human Resources Manager

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of San Luis has announced Adriana Garcia Fernandez as the city's new Human Resources (HR) Manager.

"We are excited to have Adriana join us and fill this long-anticipated position. I look forward to seeing the work Ms. Garcia achieves." Jenny Torres, Interim City Manager

In a press release, Garcia's role as the HR Manager will be to assist in "identifying, analyzing, developing, and recommending solutions to human resources issues and concerns."

The city says Garcia will also assist with "developing the talent of our employees and delivering the highest outcomes for our team to meet their objectives."

"I am overjoyed to join the City of San Luis team and use my expertise and experience to develop the talent of our employees further and assist them in growing professionally to their most significant potential. Alongside the Human Resources Department, we look forward to serving our employees and community." Adriana Garcia

To learn more about Garcia and her new role, click here.