A 4.8-magnitude earthquake shakes El Centro and Yuma

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Did you feel it? Multiple earthquakes shook up the Imperial County area overnight.

The first one was on Sunday at 12:36 a.m. (PST) and happened just 2 miles northwest of El Centro, California.

A 5.3 magnitude earthquake, which led to aftershocks that were felt all the way over here in Yuma County just after 1:36 a.m. (MST).

Since then, the earthquake has been downgraded to a 4.8 magnitude.

Several small earthquakes have occurred in El Centro throughout the night and early Monday morning.

According to USGS, there have been over a dozen earthquakes recorded in El Centro during a span of just 25 minutes.