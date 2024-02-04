City of El Centro to offer sandbags and sand ahead of Tuesday storm

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of El Centro will provide empty sandbags and sand for residents.

In a press release, the city will provide sandbags and sand on Monday. Empty sandbags can be picked up at El Centro Fire Station #3, located at 1910 North Waterman Avenue, and the Community Center, located at 375 South First Street, from 7:30am to 5:30pm.

The press release mentions residents can fill the sandbags at the following locations:

The parking lot on the corner of West Olive Avenue and South Fourth Street.

The parking lot of Carlos Aguilar Memorial Park, 1575 West Pico Avenue.

The parking lot of David Gomez Park, 901 South Hope Street.

Residents must bring their shovels and manpower to fill the bags, according to the press release. Residents must also provide proof of residency and sandbags are limited to 10 per household.

To learn more about this, read the press release, written in English and Spanish, below.