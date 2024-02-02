Skip to Content
Local News

Local family opens a new store

KYMA
By
New
today at 2:56 PM
Published 3:47 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local family opens a new store in Yuma.

The owner of Rooms Now said she is the fourth generation serving Yuma County. 

She's also looking forward to contributing to the local economy by selling furniture.

"I'm just coming in to take over, give back to the Yuma community, serving the Yuma families here furnishing their homes. We love Yuma, we can't get enough of that and we are happy to serve the community," said Tenielle Grundy, Rooms Now Owner.

Rooms Now is located on 28th Street and Fourth Ave in Yuma, across from CVS Pharmacy.

Abraham Retana

