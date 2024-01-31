Skip to Content
Yuma Silver Spur Rodeo announces parade cancelation

today at 11:28 AM
Published 11:52 AM

Yuma Silver Spur Rodeo still happening on February 9, 10, and 11

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Silver Spur Rodeo announced its parade that was set for Feb. 10 has been canceled due to a lack of entries.

According to the Yuma Silver Spur Rodeo, there were not enough entries for the parade this year, and have made a difficult decision to cancel the parade.

However, the Yuma Silver Spur Rodeo event is still happening on February 9, 10, and 11 at the Yuma County Fairgrounds.

The Yuma Silver Spur Rodeo said it is grateful to the Yuma community and businesses that helped out.

For more information about the main event, go to yumarodeo.com.

Faith Rodriquez

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at:
faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

