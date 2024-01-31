Alternating lane restrictions and ramp closures on I-8 in Yuma to begin in February
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Transportation announced there will be alternating lane restrictions and ramp closures on Interstate 8 while maintenance crews install light poles.
These restrictions and closure will begin on Monday, February 5.
The following lane restrictions will occur:
- Westbound I-8 between Fortuna Road and Araby Road will be reduced to one lane from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 5.
- Gila Ridge Road between the Tanimura & Antle driveway and the southbound Araby Road roundabout will be closed from 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 6, to 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 7.
- Detour: Motorists may use 32nd Street or I-8 to access Araby Road.
The following ramp closures will occur:
- The eastbound I-8 off-ramp at Araby Road (Exit 7) will be closed from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 6.
- The eastbound I-8 on-ramp at 16th Street will be closed from 12:30 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 7.