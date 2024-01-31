Alternating lane restrictions and ramp closures on I-8 in Yuma to begin in February

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Transportation announced there will be alternating lane restrictions and ramp closures on Interstate 8 while maintenance crews install light poles.

These restrictions and closure will begin on Monday, February 5.

The following lane restrictions will occur:

Westbound I-8 between Fortuna Road and Araby Road will be reduced to one lane from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 5.

Gila Ridge Road between the Tanimura & Antle driveway and the southbound Araby Road roundabout will be closed from 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 6, to 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 7.

Detour: Motorists may use 32nd Street or I-8 to access Araby Road.

The following ramp closures will occur: