Yuma County Public Health and U of A host Farm to Family Day

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Public Health Services District and the University of Arizona hosted the annual Farm to Family Day event Saturday morning.

The event ran from 9:00am to 12:00pm at the University of Arizona Yuma Agricultural Center located at 6425 W. 8th St.

Families were able to tour the farm, create recipes and leave with free produce.

Families were also able to learn about food science, gardening and composting.