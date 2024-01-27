Skip to Content
Quechan Tribe holds Kwanamii Spirit Run to Oro Cruz

WINTERHAVEN, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Quechan Tribe held the Kwanamii Spirit Run on Saturday. The event started at 9:00am at the Quechan Community Center, with registration starting at 8:30am.

According to sources, the run is to protect their sacred lands in regards to the Oro Cruz Gold Mine, which they say will mine in their land.

"This is our identity. As a Native American, this is part of us and this is a part of what we are. This is what our ancestors had left us, so this is why we run. We run to be recognized as a whole, to show others this is what our ancestors had left us and this is why we're here: To show the younger generations, 'Hey, we need to be involved.'"

Conan Nierenhausen, member of the Quechan Tribe

Following the run, there will be a performance that honors their heritage, from song and dance to poetry. In addition, there will be a dinner and those who attend will honor the oldest Quechan man and woman.

The event will go until 10:30pm.

