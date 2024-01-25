Skip to Content
Local News

Yuma High’s Cell Block to transition to online-only store

Yuma Union High School District
By
today at 1:38 PM
Published 2:05 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD) said Yuma High School's (YHS) Cell Block store will be transitioning to an online-only store next week.

The Cell Block will be transitioning from a brick-and-mortar location on Yuma High's campus to an online-only store beginning on Monday, January 29.

This online store is to service Criminal alumni.

“While we love seeing faces on our campus, we believe the new online store will benefit the Yuma High School campus in a variety of ways,” YHS Principal Mike Fritz said. “We have more than 100 years of history, which means there are alumni everywhere. An online store will allow Criminals past and present to have regular access to merchandise. That expanded reach will help increase funding for school activities and other areas.”

YUHSD stated this online store is expected to help increase student safety by not allowing customers during school hours.

This will allow Yuma High School to keep a broader and more well-rounded stock of inventory.

YUHSD said the Cell Block is hosting a liquidation sale on Friday, January 26 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The in-person store is hoping to sell as much merchandise as possible.

YUHSD stated the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) Club that operated the Cell Block will still have an opportunity to sell merchandise at school events in the future.

To view the online store, go to shop.game-one.com/arizona/yuma/yuma-criminals.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Faith Rodriquez

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at:
faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content