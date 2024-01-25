Black and White Binational Dinner Gala announces Tommy Espinoza

Tommy Espinoza is a native of Phoenix, Arizona

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Crossing Rotary Club announced the confirmation of Tommy Espinoza to their Black and White Binational Dinner Gala.

The Black and White Binational Dinner Gala Fundraiser will be happening on Saturday, January 27.

It will be focused on building prosperity along the U.S.-Mexico border region in areas such as Yuma County, San Luis Rio Colorado, Imperial County, and Mexicali.

The Yuma Crossing Rotary Club said Tommy Espinoza is a prominent architect of Latino community and business development policy and programs, with over 45 years of experience that span the breadth of the public, private sector, and nonprofit spectrum.

He has dedicated his career to helping Latino families and individuals through educational opportunities and community and business development.

Throughout Espinoza's career, he has helped Latino youth through educational programs and worked with Latino families to gain access to affordable housing with Chicanos Por La Causa (CPLC).

Espinoza then served as President and CEO of CPLC 11 years later and transformed the organization from a small group with an annual budget of $200K into one of the country’s most dynamic forces for Latino empowerment and economic well-being.

When Espinoza left in 1983, CPLC had an annual operating budget of $10 million and assets of $15 million and was offering community and business development services in Arizona’s four major cities.

He was also chosen by the White House to advise President Jimmy Carter as a member of the Mexican American Advisory Council.

Espinoza is the Co-founder of Raza Development Fund, the largest Latino Community Development Financial Institution for the past twenty years in the U.S.

He pioneered a faith-based approach to community development in 1998 and established the Partnership of Hope and the Hope Fund.

The Raza Development Fund has provided capital to Latino-serving organizations nationwide under Espinoza's leadership.

Organizations were able to receive technical assistance and loans which have helped provide private capital for education, affordable housing, and healthcare projects serving low-income families and individuals.

Espinoza has also assumed the leadership of four different Southwestern firms that specialize in:

community/business/real estate development

asset management

affordable housing growth and access

consultation services to business, public sector, and nonprofit groups in the U.S. and Mexico.

Currently, Espinoza serves on the:

Catholic University of America Board of Visitors for the School of Arts and Sciences

Foothills Bank

LISC National Board of Directors

Catholic Association of Latino Leaders National Board

Greater Phoenix Leadership Board of Directors

He also received multiple recognitions and awards regarding his service to the community.