Skip to Content
Local News

Binational dinner gala fundraiser to bring local leaders together in Yuma

Yuma Crossing Rotary Club
By
today at 4:47 PM
Published 5:38 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Crossing Rotary Club will be hosting its Black and White Binational Dinner Gala Fundraiser at the end of January.

This binational dinner gala will be focused on building prosperity along the U.S.-Mexico border region in areas such as Yuma County, San Luis Rio Colorado, Imperial County, and Mexicali.

Including reassuring leadership, collaboration, and philanthropy.

The event is also aiming to help build more vibrant and thriving communities on both sides of the border.

There will be several keynote speakers such as:

  • The Honorable Mark Wayne Reeves, Superior Court Judge, Division One, Yuma County
  • Amanda Aguirre, President & CEO of Regional Center for Border Health, Inc. and The President of UNESCO Cities Network for Sustainable Development.

For more information and tickets, click HERE.

Watch the promotional video HERE.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Faith Rodriquez

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at:
faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content