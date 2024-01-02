Binational dinner gala fundraiser to bring local leaders together in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Crossing Rotary Club will be hosting its Black and White Binational Dinner Gala Fundraiser at the end of January.

This binational dinner gala will be focused on building prosperity along the U.S.-Mexico border region in areas such as Yuma County, San Luis Rio Colorado, Imperial County, and Mexicali.

Including reassuring leadership, collaboration, and philanthropy.

The event is also aiming to help build more vibrant and thriving communities on both sides of the border.

There will be several keynote speakers such as:

The Honorable Mark Wayne Reeves, Superior Court Judge, Division One, Yuma County

Amanda Aguirre, President & CEO of Regional Center for Border Health, Inc. and The President of UNESCO Cities Network for Sustainable Development.

For more information and tickets, click HERE.

Watch the promotional video HERE.