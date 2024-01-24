CBP to host in-person women’s workshop-job fair

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) will be hosting a Women's Information Session Workshop/Job Fair this week.

In a press release, the event will take place on Friday, January 26 from 9:00am to 5:00pm at the Imperial County Workforce & Economic Development Department, located at 1250 W. Main Street in El Centro.

CBP says recruiters will be on-site "to provide information sessions that will address the CBP officer and Border Patrol agent positions." These include the following:

Duties and responsibilites

Requirements

Application process

Salaries and benefits

CBP also says recruiters "will also be available to answer any questions and/or concerns" applicants may have in "becoming a federal law enforcement officer/agent."

To learn more about the event, read the press release below.