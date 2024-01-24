Skip to Content
Local News

CBP to host in-person women’s workshop-job fair

CBP / Twitter
By
New
today at 12:41 PM
Published 12:58 PM

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) will be hosting a Women's Information Session Workshop/Job Fair this week.

In a press release, the event will take place on Friday, January 26 from 9:00am to 5:00pm at the Imperial County Workforce & Economic Development Department, located at 1250 W. Main Street in El Centro.

CBP says recruiters will be on-site "to provide information sessions that will address the CBP officer and Border Patrol agent positions." These include the following:

  • Duties and responsibilites
  • Requirements
  • Application process
  • Salaries and benefits

CBP also says recruiters "will also be available to answer any questions and/or concerns" applicants may have in "becoming a federal law enforcement officer/agent."

To learn more about the event, read the press release below.

Media-Advisory-CBP-Womens-Job-Fair_JAN_2024Download
Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content