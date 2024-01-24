2024 Blue Collar Tour visiting Kofa High School

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Western Welding Academy is visiting Kofa High School Wednesday as part of the 2024 Blue Collar Tour.

According to a press release, the tour started on January 16 with a goal of visiting over 30 high schools and trade schools across the country to showcase the trades as an "alternative to the traditional college routes."

The press release mentions that Yuma is their seventh stop, where they will showcase their welding skills and the opportunity it provides as a career.

The show started at 8:00am and will go until noon at Kofa High School, but 13 On Your Side's Eduardo Morales will be hosting a livestream from the event at 11:30am.

To learn more about the tour, click here.