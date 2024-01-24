Skip to Content
Local News

2024 Blue Collar Tour visiting Kofa High School

MGN
By ,
today at 8:40 AM
Published 9:00 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Western Welding Academy is visiting Kofa High School Wednesday as part of the 2024 Blue Collar Tour.

According to a press release, the tour started on January 16 with a goal of visiting over 30 high schools and trade schools across the country to showcase the trades as an "alternative to the traditional college routes."

The press release mentions that Yuma is their seventh stop, where they will showcase their welding skills and the opportunity it provides as a career.

The show started at 8:00am and will go until noon at Kofa High School, but 13 On Your Side's Eduardo Morales will be hosting a livestream from the event at 11:30am.

To learn more about the tour, click here.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Eduardo Morales

Eduardo Morales joined KYMA as a reporter in September 2023. If you have any story ideas or tips, email him at eduardo.morales@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content