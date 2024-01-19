Local boxing gym for kids

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A new place for kids to get some extra cardio opened its doors in Somerton on Friday.

A ribbon cutting ceremony for the Somerton Parks and Recreation Department welcomed to the city a new boxing gym.

The goal of the gym is to get more kids active and off the streets.

It also teaches the kids the value of sport and discipline

"There's a lot of talent here in Somerton and I'm happy to provide something for them finally. And we notice that they go to either Yuma or San Luis. They are happy, they stop by, they seen it and we are happy," stated Jose Rodriguez, Somerton Parks and Recreation Coordinator.

The Somerton Boxing Club will have free boxing classes for all ages and will be held Mondays through Fridays from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

It is located at the Somerton Youth Center, 235 W. Canal Street.

For more information about the Somerton boxing program go to