El Centro PD investigates armed robbery, no injuries reported

today at 6:22 AM
Published 6:33 AM

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - An armed robbery occurred at a Wells Fargo bank, located inside a store, in the area of North Imperial Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

According to the El Centro Police Department (ECPD), the robbery took place at 2:10pm, and officers responded to the area and looked for a suspect who ran away.

ECPD says while a perimeter was set up, the suspect was still at large. In addition, detectives from ECPD took over the investigation.

Fortunately, no one was injured during the robbery, but the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information regarding the case, call (760) 352-2111.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Jalen Fong

Jalen joined KYMA in 2022 and is a morning anchor/producer. Send your story ideas to him at: jalen.fong@kecytv.com

