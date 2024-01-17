El Centro PD investigates armed robbery, no injuries reported

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - An armed robbery occurred at a Wells Fargo bank, located inside a store, in the area of North Imperial Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

According to the El Centro Police Department (ECPD), the robbery took place at 2:10pm, and officers responded to the area and looked for a suspect who ran away.

ECPD says while a perimeter was set up, the suspect was still at large. In addition, detectives from ECPD took over the investigation.

Fortunately, no one was injured during the robbery, but the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information regarding the case, call (760) 352-2111.