City of El Centro announces 2024 Mardi Gras King & Queen

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of El Centro has announced Matthew Cowie and Sher Cowie as the 2024 Mardi Gras King & Queen.

"Matt and Sher embody the commitment to serve our community...They are great leaders in our community, and our community is much better for it," said Sylvia Marroquin, Mayor of El Centro.

The Coronation and Chamber Mixer will take place at the El Centro City Hall Courtyard on Thursday, January 18, from 5:00pm to 7:00pm.

The Mardi Gras Parade & Street Fair will take place on Saturday, February 24 from 5:00pm to 9:00pm.

To learn more about the Cowies, read the press release, written in English and Spanish, below.