Meetings for possible water and wastewater utility rate hike

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - There will a public meeting Tuesday night for the people of Yuma to voice their thoughts and questions on a possible water and wastewater utility rate hike.

The increase would be by 3.5% every year for the next five years, totaling about $3.00 a year. The city was able to explain the reasoning for the possible hike.

"The fact that this was not just something we want to do for the heck of it there’s an independent rate study that had been conducted for this and thats what determined that," said Dave Nash, City of Yuma Public Affairs Coordinator.

The meeting starts at 5:00pm at the Thomas F. Allt Utilities Complex Building, located on 13th Street between Second and Third Avenue.

A second meeting is happening Wednesday at the Yuma City Council meeting at 5:30pm at City Hall.