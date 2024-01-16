January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - January is seen as Human Trafficking Awareness Month and according to the the National Human Trafficking Hotline, there have been 82,301 cases of human trafficking identified and 164,839 victims identified in those cases since 2007 in the US.

In Arizona, there have been 337 victims in 2021 and 242 in 2022 of sex, labor and other types of trafficking.

We talked to a local organization, Amberly's Place who shared with us they saw nine cases in 2022 and six last year.

They said being able to identify these types of cases is very difficult since most victims do not see themselves as victims. They also shared what resources they offer for victims.