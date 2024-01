YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Community walked together at this year's Martin Luther King Jr. Day Walk held by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP).

The walk started at City Hall at 11:00am Monday and went all the way to the MLK Youth Center.

After the walk, they will hold a celebration with guest speaker Sharon Tubbs, who is the founder of Move Forward Communications.

The walk will end at 3:00pm.