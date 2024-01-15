Employees feel more productive working at the office than at home, according to a study

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A new study shows a majority of people feel more productive working from the office rather than working from home.

According to a study conducted by the Gensler Research Institute, over 60% of employees across nine countries feel that in order to feel more productive, they need to be in the office.

However, they lack spaces for different work modes throughout the day, causing some companies to redesign the work place.

According to the same report almost 60% of meetings are hybrid.

Levi McBride, a local relationship banking specialist, shares why he prefers to work from the office:

"I think the other thing that doesn’t get talked about enough is the social aspect of being in the office and how important that connection is with just to go to work, and have coworkers that you’re seeing, talking to in person. I think COVID really took a lot of that from us."

Mcbride can also see the benefit of being able to work from home as well.

“Having the option to work from home is nice for days you know like sick days I I won’t need to call out I can work from home and not expose the office to that sickness but still kind of have the comforts and leniencies of being at home," said Mcbride.

The same institute shares employees work at least 50% of the week at their office.