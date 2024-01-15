City of El Centro holds Martin Luther King Jr. Walk

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - In addition to Yuma, the Imperial Valley also commemorated Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. as locals gathered and walk through the streets of El Centro to the Imperial County Courthouse.

It was all to remember the civil rights leader and the movement.

"Martin Luther King [Jr.] was wonderful at making the issues clear to help the whole community especially those people that are not served in the community or injustice has done to, and also is really important because it brings us all together to fight for justice for is right. We need to come together, and talk to each other, because if we don’t talk without knowing each other, we can’t help each other and can’t create the world we want to live in." Rachel Laue, Imperial Valley Social Justice Committee member

"In my life, I got open doors that normally be closed not just for me, a man of color, but for everyone every nationality every race." Marvin Harris, organizer for the MLK Walk

After the commemoration walk, there was an enactment of the “I Have a Dream” speech at the Imperial County Courthouse in El Centro.