Migrants seeking asylum bear harsh winter conditions along the U.S. border

SAN LUIS, Mexico (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona is experiencing severe weather conditions, making life particularly challenging for the most vulnerable individuals—migrants seeking asylum along the U.S. border.

As they navigate the complexities of the asylum process, migrants find themselves camping out in the cold.

"Well, we’re putting on multiple layers, and we try to keep each other warm,” said Jose Martinez.

Lily Vargas, who is with her three kids says, "Here we have blankets and drink beverages that keep us warm… like hot chocolate.” She hopes her children have a better education in the United States.

This Monday, temperatures in the region plummeted, reaching a minimum in the 30s degrees Fahrenheit and maximums in the 60s.

Despite the harsh conditions, many of these individuals say that enduring the cold is a small price to pay if it means securing a brighter tomorrow.

Some migrants in need of refuge are turning to nearby shelters for a temporary stay from the cold.