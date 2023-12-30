Locals gear up for New Year’s celebrations as officials urge caution

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Residents are preparing for a busy weekend of festivities with New Years right around the corner.

Downtown Yuma is expected to draw hundreds of people this weekend with The Kress, a popular nightclub, holding a New Years Eve party on Sunday night.

The Yuma Police Department (YPD) is stepping up its presence with a DUI detail that will run through Sunday, December 31.

YPD recommends the following easy steps for a safe New Year's weekend.

Plan a safe way home before the festivities begin.

the festivities begin. Before drinking, please designate a sober driver and leave your car keys at home.

If you're impaired, use a taxi or Uber driver or call a sober friend or family member.

If you see an impaired driver on the road, don't hesitate to call 911.

And remember, if you know someone about to drive while impaired, take their keys and help them make other arrangements to get to where they are going safely.

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) also released some guidelines for when people use fireworks to celebrate the new year. To learn more about the guidelines, read the press release below.