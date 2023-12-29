Firework safety tips to know for New Year’s weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The New Year is right around the corner, and it is crucial to keep yourself and others around you safe.

The Yuma Fire Department advises residents when lighting up fireworks, to stay within their private property.

Including being extra careful with the younger children and being aware of buildings around them like wooden roofs that may catch on fire.

Some of the most common injuries are burns to the hands and eyes and most of those are from illegal fireworks.

The easiest way to know which are legal and illegal is if they shoot up in the air, then they are illegal fireworks.

You can find legal fireworks at grocery stores or tents at grocery store parking lots.