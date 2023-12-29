Skip to Content
Local News

Firework safety tips to know for New Year’s weekend

KYMA
By
Updated
today at 10:11 AM
Published 10:00 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The New Year is right around the corner, and it is crucial to keep yourself and others around you safe.

The Yuma Fire Department advises residents when lighting up fireworks, to stay within their private property.

Including being extra careful with the younger children and being aware of buildings around them like wooden roofs that may catch on fire.

Some of the most common injuries are burns to the hands and eyes and most of those are from illegal fireworks.

The easiest way to know which are legal and illegal is if they shoot up in the air, then they are illegal fireworks.

You can find legal fireworks at grocery stores or tents at grocery store parking lots.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Valeria Rodriguez

Valeria Rodriguez joined the KYMA team as a multimedia journalist in June 2023.
If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at valeria.rodriguez@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content