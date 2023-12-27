RCBH and COBINAS announces winners for the 2024 Binational Clean Air Calendar

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Binational Health & Environment Council of Yuma County, Arizona and San Luis Rio Colorado, Sonora (COBINAS) has announced the winners for the 2024 Binational Clean Air Calendar.

In a press release, COBINAS, sponsored by the Regional Center for Border Health (RCBH), says they selected 13 drawings to be included in the calendar.

According to the press release, "the objective of this contest is to raise awareness on the importance of taking care of our environment in the region, inviting students to make a drawing with emphasis on air quality, 3Rs (reduce, reuse, and recycle) or wildlife."

"We would like to appreciate all the students and their schools from both sides of the border region, because they did a tremendous job in elaborating the drawings. It was really difficult to select the winners since all had a nice message about the environment conservation." Amanda Aguirre, former Arizona State Senator/current President and CEO of RCBH

The press release also mentions that next year will be the first year the organization will launch a Special Education Calendar as Aguirre says the Special Education students "contributed to the environmental awareness campaign, too, by expressing bright ideas trough their art."

The press release mentions the following winners for the cover art for each calendar:

2024 Binational Clean Air Calendar: Alice Castillo, Desert Sonora Elementary School, Somerton

Courtesy: Regional Center for Border Health

2024 Binational Clean Air Special Education Calendar: Sebastian Olvera De Anda, Gila Ridge High School, Yuma

Courtesy: Regional Center for Border Health

For a detailed list on the winners for both calendars, read the press releases, written in English and Spanish, below.