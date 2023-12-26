Skip to Content
Food City to offer a free bowl of menudo on New Year's Day

Food City
today at 11:32 AM
Published 11:44 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Food City grocery stores is offering a free small bowl of menudo to all customers on New Year's Day.

In a press release, menudo is said to be a hangover remedy "as many people believe that menudo allieviates the symptoms of a hangover."

Food City says menudo is also "a rich, spicy soup that’s traditionally prepared by the entire family," and is made from lime, onions, cilantro, oregano, and red peppers. Menudo, according to Food City, is typically eaten with bolillos, tortillas or other breads.

The event starts on Monday, January 1, from 9:00am to 11:00am, and will take place at the Deli Department.

Dillon Fuhrman

