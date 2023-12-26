Christmas tree recycling program in Yuma begins Wednesday

Christmas tree drop-offs are free and will be accepted at the Civic Center

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma announced its drop-off program for recycling live Christmas trees.

Christmas trees can be dropped off free of charge in the eastern lot of the Yuma Civic Center located at Avenue A and Desert Sun Drive.

The City of Yuma said drivers should use Desert Sun Drive for inbound traffic from Avenue A and Desert Hills Drive for outbound traffic.

The Christmas Tree Recycling Program will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays from Wednesday, December 27 through Friday, January 5.

The program will not be available for New Year's Day on Monday, January 1.

The City of Yuma advises people to remove all lights, ornaments, and tinsel before dropping off their trees.

Artificial trees will not be accepted and material from the live trees will be chipped and reused.

For more information about the Christmas tree recycling program, call 928-373-4504.

City and county residents can also drop off trees at Yuma County's North Gila Transfer Site located at Avenue 7E and County 5th Street and will be open from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on weekdays from December 27 through January 31, 2024.

If you have questions about the use of Yuma County's North Gila Transfer Site, residents can call 928-341-2500.