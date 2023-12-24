Local organization delivers boxes of food for Yuma families on Christmas Eve

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Elks Lodge #476 spread holiday cheer by filling 250 boxes with food and delivering them to families in need throughout Yuma County on Saturday morning.

The lodge members started packing the boxes at 7 a.m. before delivering them at 9 a.m. from their location on 32nd Street near Avenue B.

The food boxes contain items such as produce, bread, snacks, and other household essentials.

Bags of toys were also distributed to children.

"In the last few years, we were doing 150 to 200 boxes. Now we’re doing 250. The need is out there and thank god the Elk members are able to do this. The community is still in need so we won’t stop," said Sandy Ramos, the coordinator for the event.