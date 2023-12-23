Yuma Territory Live Steamers hosts holiday themed train ride

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma residents caught Santa Claus one last time before Christmas on Saturday.

The Yuma Territory Live Steamers hosted a holiday themed train ride, which occurred at the Yuma Crossing Railroad below the Territorial Prison, for people of all ages.

Nancy Wolf, secretary for the non-profit organization, shares why the train rides are important for Yuma residents:

"It brings out the children and it's not expensive to bring them down here. It's all just a family, and it doesn't cost the parents a lot to come and have a good time with their children, and sometimes, it's really hard for them to find spaces to go with their children that is very good for them."

The event started from 10:00am to 3:00pm, and even featured a special appearance by Santa Claus himself.

The train rides occur every second and fourth weekend of the month, and costs $3.00 per rider. To learn more about the organization and other events they do, click here.